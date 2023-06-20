Khammam: Deputy DMHO suspended

Published Date - 08:50 PM, Tue - 20 June 23

Deputy DMHO, Dr Ram Babu was accused of not conveying the information about release of funds by the government for conducting celebrations to the medical officers

Khammam: Deputy DM&HO Dr. B Ram Babu, who was the nodal officer for Wyra for conducting Health Day as part of Telangana State Formation Day celebrations, has been placed under suspension.

Dr. Ram Babu was accused of not conveying the information about release of funds by the government for conducting celebrations to the medical officers and not providing funds to them to meet the expenditure to organise the celebrations.

Director Public Health and Family Welfare Dr. G Srinivasa Rao in an order issued on June 19 stated that the deputy DM&HO has tarnished the image of the department with his action and hence disciplinary action was initiated against him.