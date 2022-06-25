Khammam: Devotees demand protection of Catholic diocese properties

07:22 PM, Sat - 25 June 22

Khammam: A protest was staged by devotees here on Saturday demanding protection of properties of Khammam Roman Catholic diocese. The devotees G Pavan Kumar, KV Ratnam, Mogapothula Jayaraju and others complained that the incumbent Bishop Maipan Paul in collision with some priests was selling the lands owned by the diocese at by-pass road to anonymous individuals fraudulently.

Many Bishops, priests and nuns who served the diocese in the past worked for the spread of the Catholic faith have sacrificed their lives in creating the wealth for the diocese, they said. The protestors also demanded an inquiry into the alleged irregularities and sale of land in the last 25 years.

They demand appropriate action against those who illegally purchased the registered properties belonging to the Diocese of Khammam at Naidupet in Khammam Rural mandal. Samelu, Ratnaiah, Praveen, Babu Rao and a large number of devotees participated in the protest.