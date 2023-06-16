Khammam: DMHO demystifies health condition of a six year old girl

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Fri - 16 June 23

Khammam: The District Medical and Health Officer Dr. B Malathi demystified the health condition of a six year old girl from whose eyes foreign particles like rice, cotton seeds and bits of paper were said to be discharged.

It might be recalled that the parents of the girl, Bhukya Sowjanya, B Dasru and Divya of Pedda of Kistaram village of Garla mandal in Mahabubabad district visited Mamata General Hospital in Khammam on May 20 complaining that foreign particles were being discharged from one of her eyes.

She was examined by a team of doctors and ophthalmologist Dr. K Vijaya Kumar at the hospital. The hospital superintendent Dr. Rama Swamy told the media that the doctor’s team found the girl’s right eye, from which the particles were said to be discharged, to be normal.

The incident, which went viral on social media and evoked much curiosity among the public, was reported by Telangana Today in its May 21 edition. Following the directions from district Collector VP Gautham on May 22 the district health officials probed into the matter.

In a statement here on Friday, Dr. Malathi noted that the girl, Sowjanya had a habit of placing certain objects in her mouth and without her knowledge she also places plastic waste and other small objects in her eye. The parents who found such objects in her eye were panicked.

The fact was there was no discharge of foreign particles from the girl’s eye. The girl’s parents were counselled to keep a close watch on the child and teach her healthy habits to address the problem, she added.