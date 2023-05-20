Khammam: Rice, paper bits come out of 6-year-old’s eyes

05:53 PM, Sat - 20 May 23

Khammam: In a rare health condition, foreign particles like rice, cotton seeds and bits of paper were reportedly being discharged from one of the eyes of a six-year-old girl of Pedda Kistaram village of Garla mandal in Mahabubabad district, who was brought to the Mamata General Hospital in Khammam on Saturday..

The girl, Bhukya Sowjanya along with her parents, B Dasru and Divya visited the hospital here and was examined by a team of doctors and ophthalmologist Dr. K Vijaya Kumar. Hospital superintendent Dr. Rama Swamy told the media that the doctor’s team found the girl’s right eye, from which the particles were said to be discharged, to be physically normal and with no health issues. Her vision was also normal.

Going by the version of her parents, who said their daughter was facing the issue for the last three months, he said the child’s health condition needs to be further evaluated and observed to find out the cause for the issue. Stating that there were no such documented cases in medical history till now, he said the foreign particles that were said to have been discharged from the girl’s eye would have to be sent for examination.

Though it was said that the particles were being discharged from the girl’s for every half an hour or so, no discharge took place when the girl was being examined by the doctors. However, a blue particle resembling a paper bit came out of the eye when the parents with the child met the media outside the hospital.

The parents were advised to admit their child to the hospital but they have not done so yet. It is said that they had consulted several doctors in Mahabubabad and Khammam but the exact reason for the condition was not detected. Following the advice of their relatives the parents brought the child to Mamata General Hospital.

