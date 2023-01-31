Khammam: Edulapuram Panchayat Secretary in ACB net

Edulapuram Gram Panchayath Secretary Syed Mahaboob Pasha was caught red-handed by ACB sleuths

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:33 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

Khammam: Edulapuram Gram Panchayath Secretary Syed Mahaboob Pasha was caught red-handed by ACB sleuths, while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000 at his office in the Khammam Rural mandal in the district on Tuesday.

He demanded the bribe and accepted the same from the complainant Dasaboina Nageswara Rao of Nayakangudem village of the Kusumanchi mandal ‘to allot the house number to the newly constructed house at Chandranagar, Maremma temple road under the Edulapuram Gram Panchayath limits, according to ACB officials.

The accused officer will be produced before an ACB court.