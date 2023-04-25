Khammam: Ex-gratia handed over to kin of Chimalpad fire mishap victims

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:25 PM, Tue - 25 April 23

Khammam: The ex-gratia announced by the State government to the families of those who died and injured in the recent Chimalapad fire accident in the district was handed over here on Tuesday.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar along with MP Nama Nageshwar Rao and BRS district president MLC Tata Madhusudhan handed over cash cheques each worth Rs 10 lakh to four families of the deceased and Rs.2.50 lakh to five injured persons.

The minister interacted with the affected families, consoled them, expressed regret over the incident and assured the State government’s support to their families in all possible ways. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and IT Minister KT Rama Rao would stand by the families, he said.

Ajay Kumar said the government had promised to give double bedroom houses to the families of the deceased and appropriate instructions have already been given to the district Collector. Artificial limbs would be given to those who lost limbs and steps would be taken for the livelihood of their families.

In addition to that, instructions were given to the Collector to make arrangements to provide free education to the children in affected families in residential schools and colleges wherever they want, he informed.

Wyra MLA Ramulu Naik, district Collector VP Gautham, district Rythu Bandhu samithi convener Nallamala Venkateshwar Rao and additional Collector N Madhusudhan were present.