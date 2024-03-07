Khammam: Free car wash for women drivers on International Women’s Day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 March 2024, 09:15 PM

Car In Automart chairman Abdul Azeem.

Khammam: Marking International Women’s Day on March 8, city-based car accessories showroom, Car In Automart chairman Abdul Azeem offered a complimentary free car wash service to women who own and drive cars.

In addition to that all car accessories would be offered at an extra discount of 50 percent. As the number of women driving cars was growing recently the offer was a gesture to honour their achievements and reflects the firm’s commitment to support and empower women, he said. Mahila Pranganam district president and District Employment Officer, Velpula Vijetha appreciated the firm’s initiative. Car In Automart has always prioritised inclusivity and it demonstrates the company’s dedication to celebrating diversity, she said.

