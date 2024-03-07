International Women’s Day celebrated on colorful note in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 March 2024, 08:00 PM

Mancherial: Felicitating eminent women from various fields, dance shows, skits and cultural programmes by women marked the International Women’s Day celebrated on a grand note here on Thursday. Collector Badavath Santosh was the chief guest of the celebrations. He was joined by Bellampalli MLA G Vinod and DCC president K Surekha.

Speaking on the occasion, Santosh said that women would play a vital role in life of men. He stated that they could easily manage a family and rule the country. He opined that they could excel in a field on par with their male counterparts if encouraged. He stated that efforts were being made to provide opportunities to women in all sectors.

The Collector noted that the government was implementing a slew of schemes for the welfare of women. He maintained that women, who mold a family with patience and tolerance had a pivotal role in creating well-behaved generations for the future. Self-confidence helps them shine in a field, he observed.

Surekha said that women play a vital role for the growth of the country. She opined that the occasion was not confined to a day, but to celebrate womanhood daily. She stated that India worships women in different forms and as a supreme power. She assured that all support was extended to women helping them progress in various fields.

District Welfare Officer K Chinnaiah, District Child Protection Officer Anand, Dr Neeraja of Mother and Child Hospital, IDS organiser Atthi Saroja, District Minority Welfare Officer N Rajeshwari, Intermediate Education Officer Shailaja, DPRO Sharada, CDPO Uma Devi and many other women officials were present.