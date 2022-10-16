Khammam: Group-I prelims exam pass off peacefully

Khammam: The Group-I preliminary examination held on Sunday passed off peacefully with 76 percent attendance in erstwhile Khammam district.

A total of 13, 4278 candidates (77.32 percent) appeared for the test of the total 17, 366 candidates in Khammam district while in Kothagudem district 6611 candidates (74.69 percent) appeared for the exam of the 8851 candidates.

Khammam district Collector VP Gautham and Kothagudem district Collector Anudeep Durishetty inspected different exam centres in their respective districts and monitored the examination.

They appreciated the exam officials for conducting the exam in a peaceful manner without any untoward incidents. Police in Cherla and in other areas arranged special buses to transport the candidates to examination centres. District officials displayed route maps at main junctions in Kothagudem.

A Traffic SI Madar in Khammam extended help to a candidate from Bonakal who could not find his exam centre and took him to the exam centre on his motorbike. Khammam Rural CI Srinivas helped a PwD candidate, who faced trouble in reaching the exam hall in his wheelchair.