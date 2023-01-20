Khammam: India Literacy Project educates students on career planning

A career guidance class was conducted at ZPHS at Kodumur village of Chinthakani mandal in the district for ninth and tenth standard students

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:14 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Head Master of Kodumur ZPHS P Srinivasa Rao speaking at a career guidance programme on Friday.

Khammam: India Literacy Project (ILP), a non-profit organisation dedicated to the cause of literacy in India, has been educating students studying in government schools on career planning.

The ILP has been organising career guidance classes for the students for the past four months covering as many as 200 Government High Schools in Khammam and 100 Government High Schools in Kothagudem district, said its career guide Kota Kishore Babu.

On Friday a career guidance class was conducted at ZPHS at Kodumur village of Chinthakani mandal in the district for ninth and tenth standard students and gave them important insights about career planning.

The students were enlightened about their interests and passions through the Holland code activity, a system used to classify jobs and interests of people. They were explained various courses, opportunities they provide and proper methods in choosing any career, Kishore Babu said.

The school Head Master P Srinivasa Rao said that the programme was very useful for the students who were anxious and struggling with insufficient knowledge about the educational opportunities and courses.

The programme cleared doubts among the students on choosing the best path in life, he added. The school teachers and students thanked India Literacy Project for organising the career guidance programme in the school. The project lead V Vasudev monitored the programme.

Kishore Babu told Telangana Today that a career guidance programme was scheduled on Saturday at Kusumnahi and with that the ILP would complete the programme in 200 high schools in Khammam.

All the 300 schools in erstwhile Khammam would soon be presented career guidance books in Telugu and English besides as a career planner printed on a flexi banner.