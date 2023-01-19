CM KCR sanctions funds for bridge across Munneru stream in Khammam

It might be recalled that the Chief Minister during his address at the BRS public meeting here on Wednesday assured to sanction funds for the bridge construction following a request from Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

Khammam: Delivering the promise he made to the people of Khammam within 24 hours, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday sanctioned Rs 180 crore for the construction of a bridge across the Munneru stream in Khammam city.

On Thursday, the State government issued an order giving administrative approval for Rs.180 crore to build a high level bridge across the stream. The minister had taken the matter to the notice of the Chief Minister last August as part of Khammam development.

He proposed to construct a new cable-stayed bridge across the stream as an alternative to the existing British-era bridge on which accidents and traffic jams were taking place frequently and it has become dangerous to travel on the bridge during the rainy season.

The new cable-stayed bridge would be 420 meters in length of which 300 meters would be cable-stayed and 120 meters would be on RCC type. After its construction, the public transport and traffic flow would become smooth.

The minister along with MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra called on the Chief Minister in Hyderabad and thanked him for sanctioning funds for the bridge. Chandrashekhar Rao appreciated Ajay Kumar for his efforts in the success of BRS public meeting in Khammam and told him to keep up the team work.

MP Nama Nageshwar Rao and senior TRS leader Gundala Krishna also thanked the Chief Minister for sanctioning funds the bridge while BRS town president Pagadala Nagaraju, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar, Mayor P Neeraja and others performed ‘palabhishekam’ to the Chief Minister’s portrait at the party office here.