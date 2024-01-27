Khammam innovator Garlapati Rakesh makes hybrid electric car

The car is a fully eco-friendly vehicle basically operated by batteries, which are charged by 300 watt capacity solar panels in addition to electric power.

By James Edwin Updated On - 27 January 2024, 05:24 PM

Electric vehicle innovator, Garlapati Rakesh shows certificate presented to him by Miracles World Records of his hybrid electric vehicle.

Khammam: With an intention to find a solution to vehicular pollution, a BTech mechanical engineer in Khammam has designed and manufactured a hybrid electric car with two way self charging.

The car is a fully eco-friendly vehicle basically operated by batteries, which are charged by 300 watt capacity solar panels in addition to electric power. And when the batteries are fully drained it can be powered by either petrol or diesel until the batteries are charged.

Electric vehicle innovator, Garlapati Rakesh, who runs RDENO Enterprises EV Mobility in Khammam told Telangana Today that the car he manufactured is an automatically rechargeable electric vehicle and its batteries are charged in running condition as it has energy regeneration capability.

A 10 kilowatt dedicated brushless direct current (BLDC) motor power is fitted in the car to charge the 5 kilowatt capacity batteries. In addition to that vehicle is fitted with a regenerative braking system to charge the batteries.

The BLDC motor charges the batteries while the vehicle is moving irrespective of the speed of the vehicle perpetually supplying power to batteries to charge. When the batteries are fully charged it gives a range of 500 km, Rakesh explained.

Entire equipment and parts used in making the car are procured from manufacturers certified by Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), which test and approve standards for electric vehicles (EVs), he noted.

It took him one month to design and fabricate the vintage model vehicle and it is entirely hand-made. The cost of the four-wheeler is around Rs.2.5 lakh with 100 km mileage range and the cost of the two-wheeler is Rs 65, 000 with 100 km mileage range.

Rakesh attended a boot camp organised by TSIC at T-Hub last November selected for TSIC’s Intinta Innovator Award, which he received at the 75th Republic Day celebration on Friday.

He also entered into Miracles World Records book for his innovation. If the government extends support he intends to train young engineers and skilled youth to convert internal combustion vehicles into EVs for environmental protection.