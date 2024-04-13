| Khammam Ls Candidate To Be Announced In Two Days Ponguleti

Speaking to the party cadre here on Saturday, the Minister said that since 29 days were left for Parliament elections, the cadres and leaders have to make committed efforts for the victory of the yet to be announced candidate.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 April 2024, 09:09 PM

File Photo

Kothagudem: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said the Khammam Lok Sabha candidate was likely to be announced in a couple of days.

Srinivas Reddy asked the women voters in Kothagudem Assembly constituency to ensure a good majority for the party nominee.

He reminded that Kothagudem CPI candidate K Sambasiva Rao was elected with 26,000 majority as the party had an alliance with Congress.