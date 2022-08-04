Khammam: Mamata medical college bags Brand Icon Excellence Award

Published Date - 07:49 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

Mamata Medical College Executive Committee members Dr. P Nayan Raj and Dr. P Naren received Brand Icon Excellence Award from actor Sonu Sood in New Delhi recently.

Khammam: The city based Mamata Medical College being run by Mamata Educational Society bagged International Excellence Award- 2022 presented by New Delhi based branding agency, Brand Icon.

The college Executive Committee members Dr. Puvvada Nayan Raj and Dr. Puvvada Naren received the award from noted actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood at a ceremony in New Delhi recently.

Mamata General and Super Speciality Hospital, a 1,000-bedded teaching hospital attached to Mamata Medical College were both adjudged as ‘Best health and medical care institution in Telangana’, said a release from the college here on Thursday.

Expressing pleasure at receiving the award Dr. Nayan Raj said the award boosted their morale and increased the responsibility to offer quality medical education to students and healthcare to people.

He said the college management has always focused on employing cutting edge technology in teaching as well as providing healthcare and it was of great strategic importance to enhance the services offered by the institutions.

The college established in 1998 was equipped with a central library with over 17,672 books, including 13,106 text books and 4,566 reference books and subscribes 120 journals, 80 national and 40 international and 15,480 issues from 1995, besides with a digital library with 48 portals.

Every year, the college was offering tuition fee subsidy to 20 staff children and deserving economically backward students and instituted a yearly cash prize of Rs. 75,000 to the ‘Best outgoing student’ of the college, he added.