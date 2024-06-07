Khammam: Mechanics body presents cash rewards to meritorious students

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 June 2024, 07:30 PM

Khammam: Khammam Two Wheeler Mechanics union has presented cash rewards to the children of the union members for excelling in SSC exams.

Four students; Ambati Sai Charan (10 GPA), Avula Rekhasri (10 GPA), Bandi Rakshitha (9.5GPA) and Ambati Thanusri (9.5 GPA) were presented a cash reward of Rs 7, 500 each by CI (Traffic) Mohan Babu and SI Sagar. The students were felicitated by the officials.

The union president V Kondal Rao informed that so far Rs 1.30 lakh worth cash rewards were presented to 24 meritorious students by the union. Every year the union presents cash rewards and felicitates students who scored high marks in SSC exams. Of the Rs 7, 500, the union contributed Rs 5000, Rs 2000 by CI Mohan Babu and Rs 500 by a real estate trader. He wished the students to pursue higher education and reach top positions in their lives. The union members Sreenu, Nageswara Rao, Murali and others were present.