Khammam: Minister’s jibe at oppn sparks meme fest online

By | Published: 9:06 pm

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar’s satirical remarks against Congress and BJP leaders over their allegations of poor quality of works evoked equally comical reactions from TRS cadres across the district.

The Minister, speaking after laying the foundation for a check dam across Munneru river at Prakash Nagar here on Thursday, refuted the opposition parties’ allegations while asserting that high quality was maintained in the works being executed in the district.

Ajay Kumar, responding to the allegations of Congress leader Bhatti Vikramarka and others, told them to hit their heads against the walls of the recently inaugurated Dhamsalapuram road over bridge (RoB), IT Hub and others to check the quality of them.

He further noted that the State government would never compromise on the quality of the development works and it was the practice of Congress leaders to demand commissions from contractors executing the development works.

Taking a cue from Ajay Kumar, the TRS ranks in erstwhile Khammam had a field day hitting at the opposition parties’ leaders since Thursday in a similar way the Minister did. They have been sharing memes on social media with characters hitting their heads against a wall and asking opposition leaders to do the same.

“Opposition leaders’ allegations over the quality of works were false. Though the Ministers’ comments seem satirical, but what he said was correct. The opposition leaders must follow what the Minister suggested if they really want to check the quality”, quipped SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar.

