Khammam MP Nama wants comprehensive probe into security breach in Parliament

The central government did not pay attention to the news that there was a possibility of attacks as reported in the newspapers for some time, said Nama Nageswara Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

BRS Lok Sabha leader and Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao

Khammam: BRS Lok Sabha leader and Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao demanded the union Home Minister Amit Shah to issue a comprehensive statement on security breach in the Parliament on Wednesday.

The MP spoke to the media after participating in the all-party meeting held in New Delhi on Wednesday led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to discuss the Parliament incident.

Also Read Harish Rao condemns Parliament security breach incident

He said that he has asked the Speaker to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the incident and bring the facts before the Parliament. The central government did not pay attention to the news that there was a possibility of attacks as reported in the newspapers for some time.

Nageswara Rao said he believed that this incident happened due to security failure. Exactly 22 years ago on this day, a terrorist attack took place outside the Parliament and many people were killed. But now he said that the incident took place inside the Parliament.

He said that due to the low height of the visiting gallery, the assailants jumped into the middle of the House and released coloured smoke adding that he was inside the Parliament at that time.

The MP said that the preliminary investigation revealed that a BJP MP had arranged passes to the miscreants. Such an incident happened for the first time in the history of the country. The Centre has to take the incident very seriously, inquire and put the facts before the people.

Nageswara Rao noted that there were security flaws and many posts were also very vacant. A proper action and measures should be taken in this regard. Body scanning machines have to be installed at the Parliament to scan the entire body like was done in the airports.

He suggested that arrangements should be made for the media somewhere, in the Parliament, as the MPs have relations with the media. The security breach was an unfortunate incident.