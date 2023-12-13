Harish Rao condemns Parliament security breach incident

BJP-led union government should show their efficiency in work rather than words, says T Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:16 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Medak: Former Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the BJP-led union government should show their efficiency in work rather than words after condemning these security breach incidents that occurred in the Parliament on Wednesday.

Talking about the security breach while at a meeting at Narsapur on Wednesday, Harish Rao said it was painful for every Indian to see security lapses even in the Parliament while the Lok Sabha session was underway. Stating that the breach reminded him of the 2009 attack on Parliament, he said the entire world would closely watch such incidents. It was indeed lucky no MP was harmed in the entire incident. Though the BJP government had built a new Parliament, he said the incident had proved that they could not provide proper security. He demanded a probe into the incident.

Also Read CM Revanth Reddy urges thorough probe after Parliament security breach