Khammam: Police patrol vehicles fitted with GPS devices

Published: 12:57 am

Khammam: Police patrolling vehicles in Khammam have been fitted with global positioning system (GPS) devices to track movements of the vehicles, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sneha Mehra said here on Friday.

The ASP inspected maintenance procedures and running condition of the patrol cars and two wheelers used by Blue Colts police at the district police headquarters here.

Equipping vehicles with GPS devices would help the police reach their destination faster in emergency situations, she said.

Similarly the devices would also help the police officials track the location of the patrolling vehicles and to assess response time of the personnel in emergencies, Mehra noted.

She advised the drivers to ensure that the vehicles were in good condition and that the vehicle movements should be entered in the log book. ACP (AR) Vijay Babu, MTO Srinivas and others were present.

