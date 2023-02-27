Prohibitory orders come into force in Khammam: CP

By James Edwin Updated On - 04:04 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

Khammam: Prohibitory orders under Section 30 of the Police Act, 1861 for regulation of public assemblies and processions and licensing of the same have come into force in the jurisdiction of Khammam police commissionerate on Monday.

Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier in a statement here informed that it would be enforced till March 6 as a part of maintaining law and order. As the restrictions were in force no gatherings, rallies or meetings should be held without permission.

He asked political parties, people and leaders of different communities to cooperate with the police in view of the above. Section 30 was being implemented as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incidents from happening.

Warrier said that there was no permission for DJs that were causing serious inconvenience to children, elderly, patients, students and the general public by producing noise beyond the limits during the period. Violators would be punished under Metropolitan City Police Act, IPC Section 188 and 76, he warned.