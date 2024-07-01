Farmer diagnosed with cancer found dead in agriculture field in Adilabad

A rope and an empty bottle of beer was found near the victim's body.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 July 2024, 06:08 PM

Adilabad: A 42-year-old farmer, who was diagnosed with cancer, was found dead in an agriculture field at Anukunta village in Adilabad Rural mandal on Monday.

Adilabad Rural police said the body of Alishetti Santosh from Anukunta was found in a field on the outskirts of the village around 11 am. Santosh had gone to the field on Sunday evening, but did not return home. His family members searched the village and found the body in the field. Villagers and family members of Santosh said they noticed a rope and an empty bottle of beer near Santosh’s body.

Family members said Santosh was diagnosed with cancer and was bedridden for a long time.

A case of suspicious death was registered. Investigation is on.