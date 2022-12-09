250 graduates attend ICICI job mela in Khammam

The bank officials conducted different tests to select the candidates for executive positions in the bank on a permanent basis

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:36 PM, Fri - 9 December 22

Students of SBIT, Khammam secured campus placements in TCS.

Khammam: A job mela organised by ICICI Bank at RJC Degree and PG College here on Friday was a success, said SBIT chairman Gundala Krishna.

As many as 250 graduates attended the job mela and the bank business development manager Ch Vinay, business development officers B Kumar and Sai Pranay conducted different tests to select the candidates for executive positions in the bank on a permanent basis, he informed.

Speaking on the occasion Krishna informed that seven B Tech (civil) students of Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT) have been selected for a crash course offered by Contractors Development Institute (CDI), Hyderabad.

The students would be taught about the market strategies, precautions to be taken in construction industry and other, after completion of their engineering course. The training would be held on Sundays in Hyderabad from Dec 4 to February 5, 2023. The course which costs Rs 10, 000 per head was being offered free of cost because of the special initiative by the SBIT management.

Krishna further informed that in the first phase of campus recruitment at the SBIT, nine final year B Tech students secured placement in leading multinational company, TCS with an annual salary of Rs 3.6 lakh.

At SBIT teaching was done with the aim of ensuring campus placement for the students. As part of this, more than 275 students of the college got placements in many multinational companies in the last academic year. A plan designed to secure more campus placements this year, he added.

Meanwhile, the students of RJC Degree and PG College and Junior Colleges excelled in erstwhile Khamman district level youth festival organised by NSS department of Kakatiya University in Khammam and won second place in group dance event.