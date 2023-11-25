Khammam: SPL elections held to teach students about voting process

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:02 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

School pupil leader elections conducted in Sri Ramakrishna Vidyalayam in Khammam on Saturday.

Khammam: School pupil leader (SPL) elections were conducted in Sri Ramakrishna Vidyalayam, Guttala Bazar in Khammam on Saturday to educate the students about the voting power.

The SPL elections were also aimed at teaching the students the need for ethical voting and the procedure for conducting elections. A week in advance, nomination papers were given to the candidates, parents’ permission was taken on them.

Election symbols were given to the candidates, proper time was allotted for them to campaign. Voting was conducted by secret ballot and the children elected their school student leader separately in boys and girls categories.

The winners were given leader badges by the school authorities. The school president Gongura Venkateshwarlu, school committee member Surekha, principal Santosh Gautam and teachers took part in the event.