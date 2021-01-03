Khammam: Student’s body fished out of NSP Canal

The body was found at Rekabodu thanda in the mandal and was taken to the District Hospital in Khammam for postmortem

By | Published: 11:54 pm

Khammam: The body of a Vedic School student, who went missing in NSP Canal at Rayamadharam village in Enkoor mandal in the district on Friday night, was found on Sunday.

The body was found at Rekabodu thanda in the mandal and was taken to the District Hospital in Khammam for postmortem. The missing youth, identified as D Yamini Seshu Kumar (18), jumped into the canal to commit suicide, source said. He hails from Rekapalli in East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh.

The student’s father D Kasulu lodged a complaint with the local police and the investigation is going on, said Srikanth, Sub-Inspector of Police.

