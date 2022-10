Khammam: Team selections for TS Kho-kho Tournament on Oct 16

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:30 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

Khammam: Selections for picking up senior men and women kho-kho teams for Telangana State Level Senior Kho-kho Tournament will take place in Khammam on Oct 16.

A statement from Khammam District Olympic Association here on Friday informed that the selections will be conducted at Sardar Patel stadium from 10 am onwards. Athletes who wish to take part in the selections have to produce a copy Aadhaar card and report to the selections in-charge M Anantharamulu.