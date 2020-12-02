Khammam to be developed on par with the state capital: Puvvada

Speaking to press persons here, Ajay Kumar said focus was being laid on improving infrastructure in the city for the convenience of the citizens

Khammam: Steps are being taken to develop Khammam city on par with Hyderabad on all fronts, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said on Wednesday.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and IT, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao have accorded importance to development of Khammam and sanctioned hundreds of crores of rupees for the purpose, he said.

Speaking to press persons here, Ajay Kumar said focus was being laid on improving infrastructure in the city for the convenience of the citizens. The new RTC bus stand under construction now would come into use in next January.

The newly built Khammam IT Hub would soon be inaugurated. It was planned to inaugurate the IT Hub on December 2, but the programme was postponed due to GHMC elections. It was rescheduled on Dec 7, the exact date of inauguration would be informed in a couple of days.

Stating that the IT Hub would be a major source of employment for the unemployed youth in Khammam, the Minister said that as many as 16 companies have become part of the hub which has a seating capacity of 425. A recent job mela organised to recruit employees for the IT Hub received good response, Ajay Kumar said.

Over 5,000 graduates attended the IT Hub recruitment drive. Steps would be taken to launch the second phase of the IT Hub following the directions of IT Minister Rama Rao. If needed third and fourth phases would be launched to benefit a larger section of job seekers.

It was being planned to impart job skills to unemployed youth with tenth and intermediate qualification so that those with lesser qualifications could also gain employment, Ajay Kumar explained.

As part of Khammam city beautification around 30 kilometres of roads were developed into four-lane roads with medians and central street lighting. Care was being to rehabilitate the people who were displaced due to the development works in the city, the minister said.

The minister along with the District Collector RV Karnan, Mayor G Papalal, Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, SBIT college Chairman G Krishna and others inspected the IT Hub.

