Godavari water to be supplied to Khammam in August: Minister Tummala

The trial run of Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project (SRLIP) phase-one pump house at BG Kothur village was successful and the State government aims to supply Godavari water from the SRLIP to 1.5 lakh acres in Khammam district, says Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 June 2024, 04:47 PM

Trial run of SRLIP’s BG Kothur pump house in Aswapuram mandal in Kothagudem district conducted on Thursday.

Kothagudem: The State government aims to supply Godavari water from the SRLIP to 1.5 lakh acres in Khammam district in this Vanakalam season, informed Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao.

The Minister asked the officials to complete the works of the all three pump houses at BG Kothur, Pusugudem and Kamalapuram under Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project in a month’s time on war footing and conduct trial run. Godavari water has to be supplied from the SRLIP main canal to Wyra reservoir through Enkoor link canal in August month, he said.

The trial run of Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project (SRLIP) phase-one pump house at BG Kothur village of Aswapuram mandal in the district was conducted successfully. Godavari water reaches the pump house from Dummugudem anicut through a gravity canal.

The irrigation officials conducted an internal trial run during late night hours on Wednesday and Nageswara Rao switched on the motors on Thursday. Speaking to the media, the minister described the trial run as a key phase in irrigating lands in Khammam district.

The project was aimed at irrigating 10 lakh acres in Khammam, Kothagudem and Mahabubabad districts besides stabilising existing 2.48 lakh acres ayacut under Nagarjuna Sagar left canal, Wyra and Palair reservoirs, he said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy sanctioned funds to complete construction of the three pump houses, to complete all pending works and funds required to pay bills to the Electricity Board. Government advisor Penta Reddy, CE Srinivas Reddy and team worked hard for conducting phase-one trial run, Nageswara Rao said.

There were six motors in the first pump house at BG Kothur and they could lift about 9000 cusecs of water. Efforts would also be made to supply water to farm lands in Yellandu by consulting the Chief Minister in the days to come, Nageswara Rao said.

He thanked the officials who were working hard to complete the project works and farmers for giving their lands for the project construction. Bhadrachalam MLA Dr. T Venkat Rao and others were present.