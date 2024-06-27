Sitarama Project trial run: BRS cadres hail KCR’s vision

The project was envisioned and launched by the former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in February, 2016 to ensure irrigation facilities for farmers in Khammam, Kothagudem and parts of Mahabubabad districts.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 June 2024, 07:11 PM

Trial run of SRLIP’s BG Kothur pump house in Aswapuram mandal in Kothagudem district conducted on Thursday.

Khammam: The BRS cadres and leaders in erstwhile Khammam district have celebrated the trial run of Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project (SRLIP) first pump house at BG Kothur mandal of Aswapuram mandal in the district on Thursday.

With the success of the trial run of the SRLIP phase-one pump house the BRS cadres have launched a campaign on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook and others hailing Chandrashekhar Rao’s visionary decision to construct the project. Sharing the project details the cadres explained that the SRLIP was a dream project for the former Chief Minister, who wanted to turn the arid agricultural lands under the project area into fertile lands. The posts consisted of visuals of Chandrashekhar Rao’s earlier references to the project importance and the Thursday’s trial run.

Speaking to Telangana Today senior BRS leader Gundala Krishna noted that even though river Godavari flowed through erstwhile Khammam district since ages, no government in the past cared to utilise the river water to feed the crops in the district.

It was Chandrashekhar Rao who envisaged effective utilisation of the Godavari waters and opened a new chapter in tapping the river waters optimally with the SRLIP. The pump house trial run was the first step towards making the lands in the district fertile and to boost agricultural potential of the district, Krishna added.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao also shared his pleasure over the success of the trial run and posted a message on X saying “Another dream fulfilled. It was the day on which Chandrashekhar Rao’s resolve to irrigate 10 acres in three districts reached fruition…”

Yet another example of the brilliant work done by Team KCR in irrigation sector Sitarama project will irrigate 10lakh acres at full capacity in Khammam and Kothagudem districts Big Congratulations to all the engineers, bureaucrats, agencies and public representatives involved…