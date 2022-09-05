Khammam: Two-wheeler mechanics body comes to rescue of member

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:36 PM, Mon - 5 September 22

Two-wheeler mechanics in Khammam district extended a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to a mechanic Ali Pasha of Madhira on Monday.

Khammam: In a kind gesture two wheeler mechanics in the district and other districts have come to the rescue of a member of their fraternity and extended financial assistance under the aegis of Khammam District Two-wheelers Mechanics Welfare Society.

A bike mechanic, Ali Pasha of Madhira town in the district met with an accident last month and suffered grievous injuries in the incident. He had to spend around Rs 5 lakh towards his medical treatment and faced financial crisis.

The society Madhira chapter president Sambi Reddy took the issue to the notice of the district body president V Kondal Rao. The matter was shared widely on the WhatsApp group of the two-wheeler mechanics in Khammam district as well as other districts.

The mandal and district chapters of the society raised Rs 1 lakh rupees, Mancherial bike mechanics contributed Rs 24, 000, Jogulamba Gadwal mechanics Rs 6, 500, Hyderabad mechanic’s HMR group contributed Rs 70, 000 and a two-wheeler distributor offered a cash cheque of Rs 5, 000.

Kondal Rao, Sambi Reddy, HMR group state general secretary Ashok, Narender Yadav, Jagan Goud Ghouse, Khammam members Anwar, Krishna Reddy and others visited Pasha’s house at Madhira on Monday and handed over the cash and cheque to him.

Speaking to Telangana Today Kondal Rao informed that all the mechanics in the district contribute an amount of Rs 100 every month for a welfare fund. The amount thus gathered would be used for the welfare of the mechanics families.

Khammam society also extends a helping hand to the mechanics in other districts whenever anyone needed financial support, he said and thanked all the mechanics who contributed money to assist Pasha.