“Kharge ji’s statement reflects anger towards people…”: Manoj Tiwari on Congress chief remarks

Kharge on Monday chief claimed that PM Modi will declare a dictatorship after this year's general elections.

By ANI Published Date - 30 January 2024, 11:07 PM

New Delhi: Launching a strong counterattack over Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge‘s remarks, BJP MP Mallikarjun Kharge said that the statement of the Congress chief reflected anger towards the people as to why they chose Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“There are two things in Kharge’s statement. One is an insult to the people and the second, is that he has accepted his defeat. PM Modi is a Prime Minister who has been elected democratically… Kharge ji’s statement has anger towards the people as to why are they choosing PM Modi again and again. Instead of this, they should improve their behaviour and try to gain people’s trust,” Tiwari told ANI on Tuesday.

Earlier today, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said that the dynastic politics under the garb of democracy now seems towards an eclipse and the true emergence of true democracy is there in the offing.

Addressing a press conference, BJP’s Trivedi said “Kharge ji, it is true that many things are being discussed in Indian politics. The power of the dynasties ended in 1947, now the power of the democratic dynasties under the garb of democracy is being challenged and they are wondering what their future will be after the upcoming elections.” “Whatever Mallikarjun Kharge is saying, its real meaning is that those dynastic politics under the garb of democracy which has been discarded by the voter in the last election now seem towards an eclipse and the true emergence of true democracy is there in the offing in which all the youth and all the voters of India are coming together,” he added.

“If Modi comes to power after the Lok Sabha polls, there will be dictatorship, no democracy and no elections,” he said.

He further asserted that the 2024 general elections will be the last chance for the people of the country to vote.

