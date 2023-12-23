Kheerthi secures bronze at Asian Youth Chess Championship in UAE

Kheerthi Ganta scored 7 points out of 9 rounds and finished behind Zhapova Yana who took top spot with 8 points. Kleymenova Valeria second the second place with 7.5 points
Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Kheerthi Ganta won a bronze medal in under-16 girls’ category of the Asian Youth Chess Championship in Al Ain, Dubai, UAE on Friday.
She scored 7 points out of 9 rounds and finished behind Zhapova Yana who took top spot with 8 points. Kleymenova Valeria second the second place with 7.5 points.
Results: 1. Zhapova Yana, 2. Kleymenova Valeria, 3. Kheerthi Ganta.