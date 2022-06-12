Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
Khelo India: Telangana’s Vritti swims to gold in girls 1500 metre freestyle

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 08:16 PM, Sun - 12 June 22

Hyderabad: Telangana’s swimmer Vritti Agarwal clinched the gold medal in the girls 1500 metre freestyle event at the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games in Panchkula, Haryana on Sunday.

She clocked 18:01 seconds to break the previous record of 18:31 seconds in the 1500 metres event. This is her third medal in the KIYG.

Previously, Vritti set the new record in the 800 metre freestyle event with the timing of 9:24.32 seconds in which she clinched her first gold. Earlier, the record time was by Khushi Dinesh from Karnataka with a time of 9:26 seconds. She also won a bronze medal in the 400 metres freestyle event.

Meanwhile, State boxer Md Billal entered into the boxing final. Billal, competing in the 51kg category, defeated Kavi of Chandigarh 4-1 in semifinals to make it to the summit clash.

Earlier, he thrashed Subham Sahu of Madhya Pradesh 5-0 in an unanimous decision in the quarterfinals.

A Venkateshwar Reddy, chairman of the Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS), congratulated the State boxer and the staff. He also extended his best wishes for Billal for his summit clash.

