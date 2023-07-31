Kho Kho player found hanging in Warangal

Ganesh was a Kho Kho player and is said to have participated in State-level competitions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:10 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Warangal: Junna Ganesh (25), a resident of Bollikunta village of Khila Warangal mandal, was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his house on Monday.

His father, Junna Cheralu told police that he had gone to the market and his wife was out working in the fields when the incident happened. Ganesh was a Kho Kho player and is said to have participated in State-level competitions.

According to sources, Ganesh was upset after being allegedly harassed by his girlfriend’s relatives on Sunday night. They said he had been talking to his girlfriend on the phone when he allegedly hanged himself.

Mamunoor police have registered a complaint and are investigating. The body was shifted to MGM Hospital for postmortem.