Telangana: KNRUHS notifies admissions into Master of Public Health course

Eligible candidates can apply online for admission into MPH courses for 2023-24 for seats that are available at Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH)

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:02 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has notified admissions into Master of Public Health (MPH) course through computer based online entrance test for the year 2023-24. Eligible candidates can apply online for admission into MPH courses for 2023-24 for seats that are available at Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH), Hyderabad, which is affiliated to KNRUHS, Warangal.

The online applications can be downloaded on the website (http://knruhs.telangana.gov.in) from 10 am on August 1 to 5 pm on August 13. The computer based entrance examination will be held from 2.30 pm to 4 pm on August 27 and the reporting time for the online test if 1.30 pm. The announcement of the results will be on September 2, 2023. The hall tickets for the examination will be available to download from August 21, 2023.

