Khursheed Jah Devdi to be restored to its original grandeur

The restoration works will be taken up with an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore and the plan is to complete the project within two years.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:47 PM, Fri - 30 December 22

Hyderabad: The Khursheed Jah Devdi at Hussaini Alam, which was the Baradari of Paigah noble Nawab Khursheed Jah Bahadur and is a notified heritage structure, is all set to be restored back to its original grandeur. The restoration works will be taken up with an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore and the plan is to complete the project within two years.

The garden and the fountain at the Khursheed Jah Devdi will also be developed and the works will be taken up by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA).

The announcement regarding the restoration was made by Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) , Special Chief Secretary, Arvind Kumar on Twitter.

“Khursheed Jah Devdi at Hussaini Alam will be completely restored to its original grandeur & a garden with fountains will be developed in the front lawns by HMDA and QQSUDA at the cost of Rs 10 crore and will take 2 years. The litigation is sorted out finally,” he tweeted.