Kim Jong Un Meets Vladimir Putin In Russia | North Korea-Russia Arm Deal

The leaders discussed military matters, the war in Ukraine, and possible Russian help for the secretive Communist state's satellite programme during their meeting.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:15 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

Hyderabad: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin met for a momentous summit held at the Vostochny Cosmodrome. Notably, the summit unfolded just hours after North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea, marking a continuation of their provocative weapons testing spree since 2022. The leaders discussed military matters, the war in Ukraine, and possible Russian help for the secretive Communist state’s satellite programme during their meeting.

Watch: