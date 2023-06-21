Hyderabad: Yashoda Hospital, Hitec city launches Elekta Unity MR Linac

A unique medical technology device for cancer treatment that combines MRI, for detection of cancerous tumours and a Linear Accelerator (LINAC) that accurately delivers radiation on cancer tumours in the human body.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:53 AM, Wed - 21 June 23

The medical device for cancer treatment, developed by global Swedish company Elekta, was launched at Yashoda Hospitals, Hitec City by Director, Tata Memorial Hospital and Professor, Head, Thoracic Surgery, Tata memorial Centre, Mumbai, Dr C S Pramesh.

“The Linac’s imaging capabilities provides valuable information on tumor, response to treatment, changes in anatomy and functional characteristics during treatment course, which allows doctors and physicists to personalize treatment in real-time (modified during the course of therapy without interruptions) and to ensure accurate targeting of tumor and minimize damage to healthy tissues,” Dr Pramesh in a press release said.

The Unity MR Linac medical device has been launched for the first time in the country, hospital officials said. “Yashoda Hospitals is among select few centres in the world to launch the device, which is changing the way how cancer is treated worldwide. Over conventional devices, MR-Linac is now being utilized for various conditions including benign and malignant brain tumors and cancers of Head and Neck, prostate, pancreas, lung, liver and rectum,” MD, Yashoda Hospitals, Dr G S Rao said.

Unity MR Linac will enable Yashoda Hospital to provide patients with a range of benefits like precise, accurate and adaptive radiation therapy in real-time. The device allows real time imaging of the patient’s anatomy during radiation treatment sessions and targeting of tumors with precision,” Manikandan Bala, MD, India and Senior Vice president Intercontinental at Elekta, in a press release said.