Kiran Kumar Reddy likely to join BJP

After bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, he floated Jai Samaikyandhra party in 2014 but was unsuccessful in the elections.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:23 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

Tirupati: Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and senior Congress leader Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy is likely to quit the Congress party and join BJP.

It is said that he is already in touch with the BJP top leadership which has promised to give him a key post in the party similar to the one enjoyed by former minister Kanna Lakshminarayana, who recently quit the BJP to join the Telugu Desam Party.

A four-time MLA, Kiran Kumar Reddy also served as Speaker of the AP Legislative Assembly before he was handed over the mantle of Chief Ministership by the Congress high command.

After bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, he floated Jai Samaikyandhra party in 2014 but was unsuccessful in the elections.