Kishan failed to protect TS’ interests: Errabelli

Hyderabad: Taking strong objection to Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy’s rhetoric speeches, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao wanted him to behave wisely and dared him to present facts and figures before the people. He also advised him to refrain from making false accusations against the Telangana government like BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy.

Speaking to media persons at TRS Legislative Party on Saturday, Errabelli Dayakar Rao slammed Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy over his failure to protect the interests of the State despite serving in the Union Cabinet for the last two years. He said the BJP is popular for making empty promises and Kishan Reddy was no exception. Pointing to the rising fuel prices, the Panchayat Raj Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had not taken any steps that would impose an additional burden on the people of the State. “Can any State match in terms of the welfare programmes being implemented in Telangana?” he asked.

Calling the Union Minister’s Jana Ashirvada Yatra as a big failure, Dayakar Rao charged that the Central government had failed to extend any special assistance to Telangana besides failing to implement the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. “It’s been seven years since the State formation, Kazipet Coach Factory, Bayyaram Steel Plant and Tribal University at Mulugu are still confined to papers. Why should people of Telangana support BJP?” he questioned.

He further pointed out that Telangana was lagging behind in tourism and wanted the Union Tourism Minister to disclose his plans for developing tourism prospects in the State. He said the BJP leaders should bear in mind that the Central government was replicating many welfare programmes being implemented by the TRS government in the State across the country. “Several Union Ministers have praised Telangana for its schemes and achievements,” he added.

Government Whip Balka Suman lashed at the Union Minister that he was stooping down to a new low on par with BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy. With nothing much left in criticising the Telangana government, Kishan Reddy was commenting on hereditary politics. “BJP is no exception to family politics as already several BJP leaders have their children in important positions within the party and the BJP-led governments,” he pointed out.

While the BJP government was selling off several public sector companies, the TRS government in the State was encouraging them, Suman added citing an example of the State government awarding Rs 25,000 crore contract to BHEL for executing different works in irrigation projects. He demanded Kishan Reddy to declare in open as to what he had done for the State and what he would do in future as a Union Minister.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .