Kishan Reddy demands probe into ORR lease

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Kishan Reddy said the ORR was estimated to grow at least 10 percent annually and if the toll fee was increased by 5 to 10 percent, there was a possibility that the income may touch Rs.70,000 crore.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:32 PM, Sun - 7 May 23

Hyderabad: Alleging irregularities in the leasing of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to a private party by the State government, union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said there was a need to probe the entire lease process, which he alleged would cause a huge loss to the exchequer.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Kishan Reddy said the ORR was estimated to grow at least 10 percent annually and if the toll fee was increased by 5 to 10 percent, there was a possibility that the income may touch Rs.70,000 crore.

How can the government handover such a project at a throwaway price to a private party?” he asked, adding that if the BJP came to power in the State, it would order a probe into the ORR lease agreement.