Kishan Reddy denies knowledge of covert operation to buy TRS MLAs

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:24 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy has denied that he or his party had any role in the covert operation to buy four TRS legislators.

Accusing the TRS of trying to implicate him in the case, Kishan Reddy said he was unnecessarily being dragged into the issue.

“What is the need for us to purchase four MLAs by spending Rs 400 crore? How can four MLAs switching over to BJP help us in winning the Munugode by-poll. All this is being done to defame the party,” he claimed.

Reacting to a query on one of the accused Nanda Kumar being known to him with photos of both coming out, he said he did not know any Nanda Kumar.

“A lot of people take photos with me. That doesn’t mean that they are known to me. All the claims made by TRS that Nanda Kumar was acting on my behalf are untrue,”he said, adding that switching over to other parties by political leaders was common and that if someone wanted to join BJP, they would be accommodated without paying them.