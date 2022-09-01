Kishan Reddy faces ire for opposing ex-gratia to Galwan martyrs

(File Photo) The remark of union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was giving away 'Telangana money' to martyrs from 'other States' has evoked sharp criticism.

Kishan Reddy was addressing a press conference, on Thursday to criticise Chandrashekhar Rao for extending financial assistance to Galwan martyrs in Bihar on Wednesday.

A few minutes after Reddy made the comment about ‘Telangana Money’, a netizen tweeted, “Shocking! union Minister Kishan Reddy objects to Telangana CM KCR giving ex-gratia to Galwan martyrs. Says, how you can give away “Telangana money” to martyrs from “other States””.

Reddy went to the extent of criticising the Chief Minister asking as to why the latter was distributing “Telangana money” in Bihar, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Many felt that Reddy being a union Minister should not oppose ex-gratia to Galwan martyrs.

On Wednesday, the Chief Minister went to Bihar and extended financial assistance to the families of Indian soldiers who were martyred in Galwan valley.