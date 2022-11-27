Kishan Reddy inaugurates Vande Bharatam dance competition in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:03 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

(Photo: twitter/kishanreddybjp)

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy said there was a need to preserve different arts and cultures of India, which were the epitome of unity in diversity.

The union Minister, who inaugurated the zonal level dance competition “Vande Bharatam – Nritya Utsav”, here on Sunday, said the Centre had taken up the programme with an intention of promoting various dance forms in India.

The competitions were being held to reflect Indian culture with folk art forms, tribal dance forms, classical dance and contemporary art forms with young women and men between the age group of 17-30 years.

The zonal level finals would be held in Nagpur on December 6 and the national finals would be held in Delhi on December 19.

About 200 artistes from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Chattisgarh States took part in the zonal competition.