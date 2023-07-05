Kishan Reddy to take charge of Telangana BJP unit after PM Modi’s Warangal meeting

There are speculations that Kishan Reddy did not attended the cabinet meeting as he had already tendered his resignation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The absence of Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, who was appointed the BJP‘s Telangana president on Tuesday, from the Central Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, raised a lot of speculation in political circles.

There were speculations that he had not attended the cabinet meeting as he had already tendered his resignation. However in the afternoon, a visibly upset Kishan Reddy addressed a press conference and said he would follow the instructions of the party high command. “I am a disciplined worker of the party and I will go ahead as per the decision of the party. As far as my position as a Union Minister is concerned, I will follow whatever the party decides,” he said.

While he was attending the programme of President Droupadi Murmu in Hyderabad, he was informed about the party high command’s decision to appoint him as the new State president, he said, adding that this was the fourth time that he has been given the responsibility as State unit chief. “I will try to live up to the expectations of the party high command,” he said.

He informed that he would take charge of the State unit after the proposed public meeting of Modi in Warangal on July 8.

“My first priority is to make the Warangal meeting successful,” he said.

According to sources close to Kishan Reddy, he feels that he has been made a scapegoat in the entire drama. He reportedly told his supporters that there was nothing much he could do to revive the spirits of the party, which was already in shambles.

