Kishan Reddy washes hands off Manipur, says his ministry had nothing to do with it

Kishan Reddy, who holds the portfolio of Development of North Eastern Region as well, said, "I am not related to it. It's a matter of law and order."

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:21 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Hyderabad: Even as the entire country remained worried over the continuing violence and strife in Manipur, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, who holds the portfolio of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) as well, deftly washed his hands off the situation and claimed his ministry had nothing to do with what was happening in Manipur and and that it was a law and order issue.

Responding to queries from the media on Manipur here Saturday, he asked: “Why will I speak on Manipur. I am not related to it. It’s a matter of law and order. My ministry has nothing to do with it.”

The Union Minister’s efforts to distance himself from the issue however has not gone down well with many, with several people expressing their displeasure on social media. They felt that the Minister did not have the minimum courtesy to give some assurance to the people of Manipur that the Centre would find a solution to the issue.

A Twitter user Nayini Anurag Reddy tweeted: “Ministers feel they are not involved. The CM feels it is just one of many hundreds of cases. While the PM simply says he is sad. Bravo!”