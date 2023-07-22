Telangana BJP leaders disapprove of Andhra leaders in TS

Published Date - 07:00 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Hyderabad: The presence of former Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, N Kiran Kumar Reddy, a staunch Telangana opponent, as BJP State president G Kishan Reddy took charge here on Friday has not gone well with senior leaders and party functionaries. A majority of them are questioning the intention behind sending an invitation to Kiran Kumar Reddy.

Party sources said a large number of party leaders expressed displeasure over the presence of Kiran Kumar Reddy, who had tried to stall the creation of a separate State. In fact, after noticing the presence of Kiran Kumar Reddy, senior party leader and former MP Vijayashanti left the venue.

Later taking to Twitter she said: “I left after I met Kishan Reddy. Being in the same place in the presence of anyone who had once said they will suppress Telangana movement with an iron foot is discomforting. It is impossible for me to do so. And that is the reason why I left the event early.”

On Saturday too, during a breakfast meeting attended by State election in-charge Prakash Javadekar, State in-charges Sunil Bansal and Tarun Chugh and senior leaders Kishan Reddy, K Laxman, Bandi Sanjay and others, a large number of State leaders expressed displeasure over Kiran Kumar Reddy’s presence at Friday’s meeting.

They felt the presence of Andhra Pradesh leaders, especially Kiran Kumar Reddy, would have a negative impact on the party’s prospects in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

The State leaders have already taken the matter to the notice of the party high command and have urged the leadership not to allow Andhra Pradesh leaders to interfere in Telangana affairs.