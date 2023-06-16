KITS Warangal enters into MoU with Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence Hyderabad

KITS Warangal has signed an MoU with the Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence Hyderabad, at a programme held
Hanamkonda: Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science Warangal (KITSW) has signed an MoU with the Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (CCoE), Hyderabad, at a programme held here on Friday.
Speaking on the occasion, institute principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy said the collaboration aims to promote data protection and develop a sustainable cyber security ecosystem.
CEO of CCoE Dr Sriram Birudavolu highlighted the organization’s role as a joint initiative of the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) and the Government of Telangana.
Registrar Prof M Komal Reddy, Incharge, Industry Institute Interaction Cell (I3C) Prof V Ramaiah, and others were present at the event.