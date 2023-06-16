| Kits Warangal Enters Into Mou With Cybersecurity Centre Of Excellence Hyderabad

KITSW principal K Ashoka Reddy, Registrar, Komal Reddy, Prof V Ramaiah and others at MoU inking event on Friday.

Hanamkonda: Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science Warangal (KITSW) has signed an MoU with the Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (CCoE), Hyderabad, at a programme held here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, institute principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy said the collaboration aims to promote data protection and develop a sustainable cyber security ecosystem.

CEO of CCoE Dr Sriram Birudavolu highlighted the organization’s role as a joint initiative of the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) and the Government of Telangana.

Registrar Prof M Komal Reddy, Incharge, Industry Institute Interaction Cell (I3C) Prof V Ramaiah, and others were present at the event.