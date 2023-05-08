Valedictory ceremony held at KITS-Warangal

Valedictory ceremony of two-day training workshop "Skills for Action (SFC)" was held at the Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, Warangal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

Warangal: The valedictory ceremony of two-day training workshop “Skills for Action (SFC)” was held at the Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, Warangal (KITSW) here on Monday. The event was organized by the Lions Club Warangal.

Speaking at the programme, Lions Multiple Council Coordinator A Shivaprasad spoke about the significance of the platform in maintaining the relationship between students and teachers and its role in promoting responsible decision-making. He emphasized the importance of life skills, ethics, and moral values in building the character of the student community, which will contribute to nation-building.

On the occasion, the executive body of Lions Club Warangal presented a Plaque of Commendation to Prodduturi Narayana Reddy, who is the treasurer KITSW, in recognition of his 50 years of continuous service to society through the Lions club. KITSW Principal, Prof K Ashoka Reddy lauded the tireless efforts of Narayana Reddy in helping the Lions club to reach new heights.

Rama Ravi and Renuka Kondapalli, KITSW NSS programme officer Dr Ch Satish Chandra, Dr D Prabhakara Chary and others were present .