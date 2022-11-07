KITS-Warangal organises Ideathon

Published Date - 07:07 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

Students and faculty members at the Ideathon held at KITS Warangal on Monday.

Warangal: Technical club of Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITS), Warangal, has organised an Ideathon where students are provided a free dais to pitch their innovative ideas, related to technical domain and capable of tackling the most complex problems of the society.

Students have actively participated in a large number and presented their ideas to the jury at the campus here on Monday. Prof P Niranjan Reddy, Dean R&D, Prof G Raghotham Reddy, Dean Students Affairs, and Dr B Vijay Kumar Faculty In-charge of Technical club and head of the Department PS, Dr Dasaroju Prabhakarachary, Jury members Dr D Kumar, Dr B Suni, K Ajith and students were present.

