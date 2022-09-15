KJo talks about his break-up and thanks Varun Dhawan for being supportive

Published Date - 02:10 PM, Thu - 15 September 22

Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor graced the show as guests in the episode that aired on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Karan Johar has always managed to get celebrities to open up about their personal lives in his episodes of ‘Koffee with Karan’ over the years. In a first, the latest episode of the show has got the host himself confessing about his relationship status, all credits to Varun Dhawan.

Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor graced the show as guests in the episode that aired on Thursday. When KJo tried to bring up the topic of infidelity in marriage, Varun was seen asking him the reason he is so attracted to the theme of infidelity. However, the filmmaker replied that he is interested in human behaviour in general.

When Varun asked if he has ever cheated or got cheated on in a relationship, KJo revealed that he “broke up” and thanked Varun for being “supportive” of the relationship. “You know I broke up and you were very supportive in that relationship. Thank you very much, but I broke up,” Karan said.

Well, Karan has always maintained privacy about his dating life and this is the first time he has opened up about it. Even in a recent episode, he did answer a question about trying to have sex in an airplane toilet but could not manage and even almost got caught.

On the work front, Karan Johar is directing ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. As a producer, he has a bunch of upcoming films lined up, including ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, and ‘Yodha’, among others.